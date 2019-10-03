Fenton man accused of breaking into Porsche at Walmart in New Mexico

(10/3/2019) - A Fenton man is accused of breaking into a Porsche and possibly trying to steal it from the parking lot of a Walmart near Roswell, N.M.

Police arrested 31-year-old Robert Clark on several charges related to the crime on Monday. He told officers from the Roswell Police Department that he may have had "a little too much to drink."

Witnesses called 911 around 4:45 p.m. Monday after seeing Clark break out the back window of a Porsche Cayman. He crawled through the shattered back window of the sports car and an officer found him sitting in the driver's seat.

The officer reported Clark refused to get out of the car, so the officer pulled him out and handcuffed him. A screwdriver was jammed into the ignition, which police say is a common way of starting a car to steal it.

Police also found an empty liquor bottle in the Porsche, which investigators say did not belong to the owner.

Clark was not carrying any identification and allegedly gave officers different names and birthdates during the investigation. Witnesses pointed out another vehicle parked nearby with a Michigan license plate that Clark got into before police arrived.

Authorities reached out to Michigan State Police, which ran the license plate through a state database and determined Clark was the owner.

Police took Clark to a hospital with cuts on his hands, which police believe came from broken glass on the Porsche. While still handcuffed, police say he tried to walk out an exit door of the emergency department.

After treatment at the hospital, police arrested Clark on charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, concealing identity, altering a title or registration and resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer.

Clark was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center in New Mexico. A magistrate judge released him on his own recognizance Tuesday to await further court proceedings.