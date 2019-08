(8/30/2019) - A Fenton man is dead after a motorcycle crash just south of the city in Livingston County.

John Ely, 52, was killed after crashing in Tyrone Township, according to the Livingston Daily.

He reportedly was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on east White Lake Road early Thursday when it left the roadway, came back on the pavement and crashed.

Police say Ely wasn't wearing a helmet and died at the scene.