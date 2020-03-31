Fenton man producing COVID-19 protective gear amid supply shortage

(03/30/2020) - A Mid-Michigan man is using his expertise in technology to help fight the coronavirus. He's providing protective gear like face shields and ventilator filters for those on the front line.

It all started less than a week ago out of his house.

"The first product was the filter. That filters out the air, leaving the ventilators to keep them operational, but that was a very temporal thing. One project could get a couple hundred of those. They can keep running. The biggest thing for now is the face shield or visor. It's a piece of plastic that goes over your face to keep things that splash at a hospital off of your face," Donald Lee Doyle II of Fenton said.

It began with just his family, with his sons designing and his daughters researching and raising money on go fund me,

In less than a week, he used his connections with the U.S. Army to get others involved, shipping protective gear to hospitals across the state.

They're now creating a second lab to double his production up to 200 protective items per day using two dozen 3-D printers.

Although the hospitals are definitely the main focus, they say there is a second line reaching out as well, and they can't allow them to be overlooked.

"I had a classmate from the University of Michigan reach out. His wife runs a pediatric center in Portland, Oregon. They need six, so we're overnighting six to them. Theirs is on the printer right now. There's a cancer center in Western Michigan. They need 300 because people still need to get chemotherapy, and they want their practitioners protected, so we're printing their 300 at this moment to send out to them," Brandon Neil Pender of Clarkston said.

Those involved are donating their time and services around the clock to keep up with the overwhelming demand, and any monetary donations help pay it forward for the next person's request.

"The goal is make sure nobody runs without. We can't make enough for everybody, but if enough of us get out there, we can maybe bridge the gap until big manufacturing starts making thousands of these. In the meantime, we just want to save one person at a time. If we can help one nurse not get infected, one doctor not get infected, and that's what we can hope to do," Doyle said.

If you wish to donate, check out the "Related Links" section of this page.