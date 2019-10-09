Fenton man wins $585,000 Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot

(10/9/2019) - A Fenton man claimed his fourth large Michigan Lottery prize this week -- much, much larger than his previous three.

The 70-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $585,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot. He matched the five numbers from Saturday's drawing -- 10-11-12-13-23.

The winner bought his ticket at Locke's Party Store at 1228 North Leroy Street in Fenton.

"Last fall, I won $5,000 playing Lucky For Life, $2,500 playing Lotto 47, and $1,000 on an instant game all in a few weeks," he said. "I'm hoping this is the beginning of another streak like that and the prizes keep getting bigger."

The winner noticed all the numbers were close together after Saturday's drawing, so he figured nobody won and the jackpot would roll over again.

"When I looked at my ticket later, I knew right away I'd won," he said.

The Fenton man plans to share some of his winnings with family and save the rest.

"I'd say I have some new lucky numbers. I'll never forget 585204," the player said.