Fenton police warn of fundraising scam using department's name

(2/6/2020) - Fenton police are warning residents of a fundraising scam involving mailers with their department's name.

Several people called the Fenton Police Department about fundraising envelopes mailed to area residents seeking donations for the Fenton Police Department Benevolent Fund.

Police say the fund is not connected to the Fenton Police Department. They say Fenton police do not have a benevolent fund and do not solicit any donations on behalf of the department.

Anyone who receives a donation envelope for the benevolent fund is asked to bring it to the Fenton Police Department for officers to investigate.

Residents with questions can call Fenton police at 810-629-5311.