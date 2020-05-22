Fenton preacher thankful for reaching new people & expanding during COVID-19

(05/22/20) - Fenton Pastor Wes Morris is thankful for the new people receiving the gospel during the pandemic, and doesn't believe they are ready to have in-person mass gatherings, yet.

President Donald Trump deemed churches essential on Friday and said they should reopen in states where the coronavirus forced large face to face meetings to stop.

"Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It's not right," Trump said.

RELATED: Trump deems churches ‘essential,’ calls for them to reopen

Morris said he appreciated "knowing he [Trump] is on our side in that way," but they've gotten somewhat used to the new normal at The Rock Church.

"We've been able to preach Jesus Christ as the hope of all mankind to a group of people that used to maybe not have the time or not have the ear to listen to a message like that, and we've been thankful for that," Morris said.

Despite not having mass gatherings in person, the message is still getting to the people.

"The governor said we can gather in like social groups of 10 people, so we have watch parties happening at houses, so as we preach online, people are still going to be able to gather in a mass way but in smaller groups all around different communities," Morris said.

Morris doesn't see mass in-person gatherings happening any time soon for the people he shepherds.

"Yeah, I don't think we're ready for mass gatherings, yet. We're still kind of taking council from the CDC, and we do want to listen to what the governor is asking even if it's not a 'legal' thing. We want to be at peace with our local governing authority," Morris said.

Instead of focusing on all that COVID-19 has taken away or put on hold, he's celebrating the light shining in the darkness. There is a new church being built across from the current building. It's something the church is able to do without incurring any debt following a years-long fundraising campaign. There's no finish date set for the $3 million building, but it is remarkable that during the pandemic they were able to finish raising the money.

"We have started a major construction project out here, and we haven't gathered at all. We haven't taken an offering, nothing," Morris said. "God has moved people that have provided for that. So, once we do come back, we are pumped to have everyone in that building, invite the whole community in and just preach the gospel."

