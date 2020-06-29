Fenton prepares for virtual Independence Day Freedom Festival

(6/29/20) – It will be a Fourth of July holiday like no other this summer.

But despite the pandemic, a Mid-Michigan community will celebrate the holiday with a parade, contests, road race, and more.

Two months ago, organizers of the Fenton Freedom Festival decided to go virtual.

"It was a really difficult decision. Because a lot of people were saying don't cancel the parade, don't cancel the fireworks. We need something to look forward to. And our committee felt the same way."

Fenton Freedom Festival Chair Pat Lockwood said organizers had to do what was best for the community. So this year, Genesee County's biggest Independence Day parade will be put together by a videographer for families to watch from home.

"It's really outstanding because it's going to honor our first responders. It's also going to honor our graduating seniors, our civic organizations, our Grand Marshals," said Lockwood.

The Fenton and Linden Chamber of Commerce is organizing a virtual 5K and a bike decorating contest for children. And there will be a Festival King and Queen as the community is asked to deck out in red, white and blue.

The parade is at 10 am July Fourth and will air throughout the day on the Chamber of Commerce and City of Fenton websites.

Click here to learn more about the festival.