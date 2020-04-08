Fenton restaurant selling groceries to survive during coronavirus pandemic

(4/8/2020) - Restaurants are on the verge of going out of business with the loss of so many customers.

Jason Warda, owner of the Barn restaurant in Fenton, shows off the selection of groceries he is selling during the coronavirus shutdown.

One local eatery in Fenton is trying to survive in a unique way.

"It's a scary time we are just trying to keep the doors open honestly at this point," said owner Jason Warda.

The Barn in Fenton opened up a section of the restaurant as a grocery store and gave a first look this week. They're offering items they get directly from their suppliers and some of the items can be purchased in bulk.

Warda said he noticed how grocery stores are having trouble keeping up with customer demand. So, he made sure to stock his shelves with items like meat, eggs and toilet paper.

"Part of it to try and control inventory and move some stuff that we want to keep moving through like we normally would," he said.

The Barn is open from 4 to 8 p.m. seven days per week.