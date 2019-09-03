Fenton roundabout construction continues on schedule

Construction is in full swing in Fenton as the city's first roundabout is being installed.

It's been over a month now that construction started, but its just now that the round about is being built at the intersection of North and Torrey roads.

"Its just time consuming so its a bit of an inconvenience," said Fenton resident, Mark Tietema.

Tietema will have to wait a few more months before the roundabout is finished, but he says in the end it will be worth it.

"I think in the long run it will be beneficial especially with the traffic coming off the highway and stuff, it just tends to back up," he said. "I think it will make the exit and the actually expressway better for the winter too. when people come up over it they're not stopping and hitting the breaks hard."

Construction along North road began in July, and with everything on schedule, this week, the long awaited roundabout will start to take shape with the goal of creating a safer intersection.

"Sometimes because of the corner, you come around it and people don't pay attention as much," he said. "So its going to help."

Navigating the intersection has been a battle since barrels were brought out-- and while local businesses say they've seen customer rate drop dramatically, that's not stopping Tietema from his routine.

"I'm usually at this gas station every morning to get coffee, I keep coming every morning," he said.

The City of Fenton says they hope construction will be finished in November.