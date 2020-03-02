Fenton teachers frustrated over working nearly a year without new contract

(03/02/2020- It was packed house at the Fenton schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Filled with parents, board members, and lots of teachers.

Fenton teachers have been working without a new contract for nearly a year-- it expired last summer.

They say that uncertainty is taking a toll.

"It's very frustrating and it's very scary because we don't know what our future holds we have not just our on families counting on our paychecks , but we have 155 students everyday that expect us to be there and engaged and we expect that of ourselves," said Fenton Schools teacher, Katherine Carswell.

The district and the teachers union have been trying to come to an agreement for nearly a year.

For the teachers-- that means one that includes pay step increases and a salary increase across the board.

"We are still bargaining in good faith and certainly we will continue to do so. I will say that we had a bargaining session last week and we certainly looking forward to narrowing down those issues to find common ground and works towards an end," said Fenton Schools superintendent, Dr. Adam Hartley.

"This is my career, it is so apart of who I am, but this is my job and I need to be able to pay my bills," Carswell said.

The next school board meeting is April 13th.