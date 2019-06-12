Fenton to receive its first roundabout by the end of the year

(06/12/19) -- The city of Fenton will be getting its first roundabout at the intersection of North and Torrey roads by the end of the year.

This roundabout at North and Torrey roads in Fenton will the city's first when it gets built this fall.

The goal is to ease traffic congestion and improve safety for drivers in the area.

"Traffic picks up during the day time, you have your typical busy hours in the morning and then in the evening and it comes from all of the directions," said Fenton Public Works Director Dan Czarnecki.

He added a portion of North Road will also be resurfaced later this summer prior to the roundabout being built.

"The businesses, well they're going to be affected unfortunately, like all construction does. Hopefully it won't be to the point where its a big burden on them," Czarnecki said.

The owner of the Sunoco gas station right in front of where the roundabout will be built can't wait for the end result.

"It's going to be fantastic because all you see is these cars coming down through here. They're not slowing down to 35 (mph). You can't pull out here looking both ways you don't see them all coming," said Doug Smith.

He has owned the Sunoco for 12 years and said each year, the number of accidents he sees at the intersection only goes up.

"You come by here about 3:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon, it's backed up getting off the expressway, people can't get out so it'll help it a lot just to keep the flow going," he said.

Lisa Reading, the owner of Beale Street BBQ next door, is also in favor of the roundabout.

"I think the functionality of it could probably work too. I was a little freaked out about it at first, but I don't think it's going to be an issue at all," Reading said.

The resurfacing of North Road will begin after the 4th of July while the actual roundabout will be started after Labor Day. The hope is to have it all done by later this Fall.