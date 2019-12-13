Ferry landing collapses, cutting off car access to Harsens Island

(12/13/2019) - On Wednesday, people living on Harsens Island in southern St. Clair County were cut off from vehicle traffic after the island's ferry landing collapsed.

Justin Westmiller, the county's emergency manager, said the landing likely collapsed because of the high water the area has been seeing over the last several months.

"What we do know is the high water has been undermining the dockage since last spring and this is probably caused from that," he said.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake St. Clair is at a level of 576.18 feet, which is 6 inches above normal. Westmiller said that there are around 850 full-time households on the island.

With the ferry being out of service, people who live there are without access to travel to and from the island in a car.

"It is a major inconvenience for everybody," Westmiller said.

Ryan Morse, who has been a full-time resident on the island since 2008, said that many who live on the island are frustrated.

"At a time like this, it's kind of aggravating," he said. "You know, we can't get over and do the stuff we need to do and get food in the house."

The Champions Ferry System is operating a boat that is taking residents from the island to the mainland.

Construction crews are working to repair the service as soon as possible.

"We're working hard to make sure we get service returned to those folks as soon as possible," Westmiller said.

He was unsure when ferry service would return to the island, but it could be several more days before the ferry is operational again.

Artie Bryson, the Clay Township supervisor, said the disrupted ferry service is an added frustration on top of an already difficult year.

"Definitely makes it a challenge," he said. "A very big inconvenience and a lot of frustration."

For people who are stuck on the island, emergency personnel is ready to respond if an emergency does happen. Residents can contact emergency officials directly or call 911.

As for residents, they are trying to make the best out of the situation.

"A lot of us over here, you know, have boats in the water still and we are diehards for it and do what we got to do until they get it going," Morse said.