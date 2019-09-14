Fetal remains found in Illinois home of abortion doctor who died

Police say 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were found on the property of Ulrich George Klopfer, a late abortion doctor who used to operate a clinic in South Bend, Indiana.

Klopfer died on Sept. 3, according to WNDU.

On Sept. 12, the Will County, Illinois, Coroner’s Office received a call from an attorney representing his family. They reported finding fetal remains among Klopfer’s personal property and requested proper removal.

Will County sheriff’s detectives, crime scene investigators and representatives from the coroner’s office went to the address and were directed to an area of the property where 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were located.

The coroner’s office took possession of the remains.

There is no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the property, according to the sheriff's office, and the family is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Indiana Medical Licensing Board voted to suspend Klopfer’s medical license indefinitely back in 2015. He operated the Women’s Pavilion in South Bend, as well as abortion clinics in Fort Wayne and Gary.

