Fewer babies: Birth rates falling in Mid-Michigan

(5/23/19) - Genesee County native Christine Derengowski always knew she wanted children.

But she didn't have a specific timeline.

"I never really had a plan...Basically, wait for the right person, and the right time in my life," says Derengowski.

The Grand Blanc Township mom is among a growing number of women who had children in their mid 30's.

The trend was part of a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It also says the United States birth rate is dropping to a low we haven't seen since 1986.

The CDC says last year's 3.8 million births was also a 2 percent drop from 2017.

Meanwhile, America's birth rates for teenagers and women in their 20's hit record lows in 2018.

Hurley Medical Center OB/GYN Omari Young says women are deciding to have fewer children, later in life.

Like the nationwide trend, he says the Flint hospital is seeing a decline in births.

"Historically, it's thought that birth rates are pretty much a reflection of the state of the country, as far as economically and politically."

But Young says there is more to it.

"Pretty much we've seen jobs increase over the past few years. But still, we're seeing a downward trend in live births, annually. I think we're starting to assume it's going to be a continued trend and a cultural change within society."

He believes women will keep having fewer children, later in life.

Derengowski does not regret having her two boys later in life.

"In my 20's, I got my college degree. I went on the trips, I had the fun. So I've never been at home with my kids in my 30's feeling like I'm missing out on anything," says Derengowski.

She says she also believes it made her a better mom to her children, ages four and five.

"I'm glad I had kids in my 30's versus in my 20's because I'm a more patient mom now than I would've been."

Still, Derengowski believes we are all on a different path.

When it comes to young women who want to have a family she says, "Do what works for you. Do what's best for you and your life, and everything will work out."

To see a copy of the report, click on 'Related Links' next to this story.