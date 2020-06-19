No coronavirus deaths reported in Genesee County for an entire week

(6/19/2020) - Genesee County reported no deaths from coronavirus for an entire week.

The last death attributed to the illness came on June 12, leaving the county with a total of 257 deaths. Genesee County had 10 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 2,115.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only one death from coronavirus this week on Tuesday, leaving the county's total at 117 deaths.

Saginaw County did not report coronavirus statistics on Thursday due to a computer issue. On Friday, the county reported 11 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15 more patients recovered.

For the eighth straight day, Michigan has reported fewer than 10 coronavirus deaths, but the number of newly confirmed cases remained about 200 for the third day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 211 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, but only five deaths. Those increase the statewide totals to 60,829 cases and 5,823 deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

-- Genesee, 2,115 cases and 257 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,153 cases, 117 deaths and 500 patients recovered, which is an increase of 11 cases and 15 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 340 cases, 28 deaths and 286 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Clare, 25 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 23 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 81 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 86 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Lapeer, 204 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

-- Midland, 115 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, six cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 243 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 213 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.