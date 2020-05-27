Fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in all Mid-Michigan counties

(5/27/2020) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases remained below 10 in all Mid-Michigan counties on Wednesday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported seven more confirmed cases for a total of 1,975. Two more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday increased the county's total to 244.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported just two newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, which is the sixth day in a row with fewer than 10 new cases.

That pushes the county's total number of confirmed cases to 1,008. No more deaths were attributed to the illness in Saginaw County on Wednesday.

The Bay County Health Department reported the same number of new cases as recovered patients with four, increasing the county's totals to 288 cases and 190 patients recovered.

One more death attributed to coronavirus in Bay County on Wednesday brings the county's total to 20.

Shiawassee County reported a nearly 50% increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus patients who have recovered from 100 to 144. Well over half of the county's coronavirus patients have recovered with the increase.

However, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported its 26th death on Wednesday. The patient was a male in his 80s.

Statewide, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases doubled on Wednesday to 504, bringing Michigan's total to 55,608.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 68 more deaths statewide on Wednesday for a total of 5,334. However, 14 of the deaths reported Wednesday came from a death records audit.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,975 cases and 244 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,008 cases, 107 deaths and 260 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Arenac, 33 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 288 cases, 20 deaths and 190 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases, one death and four recoveries.

-- Clare, 17 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 74 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

-- Huron, 42 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 89 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Isabella, 74 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 188 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 80 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 21 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 40 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 239 cases, 26 deaths and 144 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases, one death and 44 recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 186 cases and 23 deaths, which is no change.