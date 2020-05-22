Fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases reported in Genesee and Saginaw counties

(5/22/2020) - The increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in Genesee and Saginaw counties slowed to the lowest numbers since mid-March, when the illness was confirmed in the region.

The Genesee County Health Department reported six newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and no more deaths attributed to the illness on Friday for totals of 1,931 cases and 238 deaths.

Friday marked the second day in a row with fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases and the first day with no deaths since May 17 in Genesee County.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only four newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and one more death attributed to the illness, increasing the county's totals to 978 cases and 104 deaths.

Saginaw County also reported four more confirmed coronavirus patients recovered on Friday for a total of 247.

The Bay County Health Department reported the highest increase in coronavirus cases around Mid-Michigan on Friday with eight for a total of 266. However, 10 more coronavirus patients recovered on Friday for a total of 158.

Deaths attributed to coronavirus were reported in Gratiot and Tuscola counties on Friday.

Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 403 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide on Friday, bringing the state's total to 53,913.

Another 29 deaths attributed to coronavirus were reported statewide on Friday for a total of 5,158.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,931 cases and 238 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Saginaw, 978 cases, 104 deaths and 247 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases, one death and four recoveries.

-- Arenac, 32 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 266 cases, 16 deaths and 158 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and 10 recoveries.

-- Clare, 17 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 63 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

-- Huron, 42 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 76 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Isabella, 67 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Lapeer, 183 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 79 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Ogemaw, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 39 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 247 cases, 22 deaths and 92 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 177 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of one death.