Fewer than 20 new coronavirus cases reported in Genesee, Saginaw counties

(4/20/2020) - The number of new coronavirus cases fell significantly in Genesee and Saginaw counties on Monday.

Both counties reported fewer than 20 new cases and see dozens every day last week.

The Genesee County Health Department reported just 16 new cases on Monday, pushing the county's total to 1,256. Seven more deaths in the county were attributed to coronavirus Monday for a total of 122.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's total to 418. Four more deaths in the county were attributed to coronavirus for a total of 28.

Five more Saginaw County residents were listed as recovered from coronavirus Monday and over the weekend for a total of 29. The Genesee County Health Department does not list a total of recovered patients.

The additional deaths reported Monday push Genesee County's fatality rate to 10% and Saginaw County's to 6%.