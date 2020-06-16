Fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases in Michigan for 9 out of last 10 days

(6/16/2020) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported fewer than 200 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday for the ninth time in 10 days.

The 125 confirmed cases on Monday pushed the statewide total to 60,189. Eighteen more deaths attributed to coronavirus statewide push Michigan's total to 5,790.

Mid-Michigan mirrored the continued trend of slow coronavirus growth on Monday and over the weekend.

Tuesday marks the 10th straight day with five or fewer new coronavirus cases in Genesee County. The health department reported just five new cases and on deaths, for totals of 2,091 cases and 257 deaths.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported three times as many confirmed coronavirus patients recovered than the number diagnosed from Tuesday.

There were seven new cases confirmed in the county and 25 patients listed as recovered, increasing Saginaw County's totals to 1,139 cases and 454 recoveries.

Only one death was attributed to coronavirus in Saginaw County on Tuesday for a total of 117.

Midland County had the second highest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Mid-Michigan over the weekend with six.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 2,094 cases and 257 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,139 cases, 117 deaths and 454 patients recovered, which is an increase of seven cases, one death and 25 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 338 cases, 28 deaths and 281 patients recovered, which is an increase of one death.

-- Clare, 24 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 20 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 81 cases and 12 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 83 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Lapeer, 194 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 111 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 244 cases, 26 deaths and 208 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and two recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 211 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.