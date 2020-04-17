Fiat Chrysler plans for progressive restart in U.S. in May

(4/17/20) - Fiat Chrysler was reportedly planning on a progressive restart across the U.S. starting May 4.

That was according to the Indiana Newspaper 'The Kokomo Tribune'.

There had also been reports that Volkswagen and several other European carmakers planned to restart operations in the coming days.

General Motors and Ford had not yet announced plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CEOs of both companies, along with Fiat Chrysler, were part of the White House task force focused on restarting the economy.