Fight over ex-lovers may have preceded intentional motorcycle crash, family says

(6/23/2020) - “I'm at a loss for words. My son is laying in a hospital bed and his girlfriend is up there. I just want justice for our kids. I'm so over it,” Mom Angela Fitzpatrick said.

She explained her son Micheal King and his girlfriend Brooklyn Spishock were out celebrating Micheal's 21st birthday Saturday night.

They ended up at Scooter's Bar on the corner of Hill and Torrey Roads in Mundy Township. And according to Brooklyn’s brother, so did Micheal’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Chris Tucker said they got into a fight.

“I believe they waited for him. And when they left the bar, they followed them,” King’s Dad, Gerald Fitzpatrick said.

Tucker added, “Something happened; and the next thing I knew, everybody was laying on the ground.”

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was called for the fight just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

But when they got there, Detective Christina Lutz said half of the group had left.

Moments later, about a half a mile away from the bar, they were called to a crash in which police believe a black jeep hit Micheal and Brooklyn were hit from behind on their motorcycle.

“While we were investigating the crash, it was determined the occupants in all of the vehicles were part of the original fight at Scooters,” the Detective said.

Micheal and Brooklyn’s families say this wasn’t an accident, which has police investigating the crash as a possible intentional act.

Brooklyn has internal bleeding, a broken leg, a broken arm and has to wear a neck brace. Micheal will have to learn how to walk again after breaking his leg and ankle. Plus, his head was split open in two places.

“My little sister, I wish I could take all her pain and make it - put it on myself, but I can't,” Tucker said.

“We just want justice for what's going on, you know, lucky that they're alive, thankfully. God was on their side this time,” Fitzpatrick added.

It’s not clear when or if anyone will be charged, the Detective plans to present a warrant request to the Prosecutor when the investigation is complete.