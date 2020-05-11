Final Family Dollar murder suspect may appear in court Monday

(5/11/2020) - The man who was on the run and caught in Texas after his alleged role in killing a Flint Security Guard could appear in court Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service caught 44-year-old Larry Teague near a Houston, Texas, hotel late last week. Police say Teague was on the run with two friends after he and his step-son shot and killed Calvin Munerlyn.

Munerlyn was working as a security guard at the Family Dollar on Fifth Street in Flint on May 1 when he confronted Teague's step-daughter about now wearing a face mask as required.

Teague's wife got into an argument with Munerlyn and spit at him, police say. Minutes later, Teague and his step-son, 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop, came to the store, confronted Munerlyn and Bishop allegedly shot him in the head.

Investigators say two friends from Flint rented a vehicle and drove Teague to Texas after the shooting, where they got him a motel room. All three were arrested last Thursday in the Houston area.

Bishop was arrested Friday at a Bay City apartment building. He was arraigned Saturday on first-degree premeditated murder and weapons charges.

The judge denied bond, so Bishop remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 21.

Teague's wife, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, was arraigned a week ago on first-degree murder and weapons charges. Her daughter, 24-year-old Brya Bishop, was arrested last week on charges obstruction and lying to police.