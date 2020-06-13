Final curbside flood debris collection to begin Monday in Midland

(6/13/20) - Midland city crews will begin its final round of curbside flood debris collection on Monday, June 15.

The collection is scheduled to begin on Eastman Road and proceed west towards Dublin Avenue. A daily schedule can be found on the city's website and social media pages.

Residents should have all flood-damaged items at the curb by Sunday night.

Residential and commercial customers can also visit the Sanitary Landfill, located at 4311 E. Ashman Street, to dispose of trash, yard waste, and flood debris. All customers will be required to report where the waste came from for the state's reporting requirements.

The landfill is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on flood recovery efforts in Midland, visit the city's website and social media pages.