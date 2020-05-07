Final phase of Mackinac Bridge repainting project begins Monday

Part of the Mackinac Bridge's south tower has a gray color while crews strip lead-based paint and apply primer before repainting it. (Photo by Mackinac Bridge Authority)
MACKINAC CITY (WJRT) (5/7/2020) - Motorists crossing the Mackinac Bridge may have to contend with some lane closures around the south tower when the years-long repainting project resumes Monday.

Seaway Painting of Livonia is embarking on the final phase of a four-year project to strip lead-based paint off the south tower and replace it with a new zinc-based paint.

The company completely repainted the north tower in 2017 and 2018 for $6.3 million. Repainting on the south tower started last year and will be completed by this fall for $6.5 million.

Contractors worked mainly above the bridge deck last year and will work primarily below the travel lanes this summer. When complete, the new paint is expected to last 35 years.

Some lane closures are likely around the south tower all summer. However, all northbound lanes will reopen on Fridays and all southbound lanes will reopen on Sundays to accommodate peak traffic.

 