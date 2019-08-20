Financial boost awarded to Saginaw's neighborhood recognition program

(08/20/19) - Saginaw's labor of love is getting a new stamp of approval.

The city's Neighborhood Recognition Award program just earned a $1,000 grant from the Saginaw Community Foundation. The city received it during the Neighborhood Association Action Group's monthly meeting.

During June, July and August one home from each quadrant in the city is recognized for going above and beyond. Neighbors learn who earn one of the 12 spots when a "Best Kept Yard" sign is placed on their lawn.

"You know how when you're driving down the street and you see that property that stands out. That's the whole idea," said Saginaw Code Enforcement Officer Scott Nizinski.

Last year around 100 homes were nominated, this year that nearly doubled.

Marla Comtois with the St. Stephens/Carmen Park Association remembers how one neighbor reacted when he got a nomination letter from the city. "He was so excited that he got nominated, that he ran out and starting working really hard on his yard so it just works real well," she said.

It's also been a bright spot for the SCENIC code enforcement team that created the program.

"Some of these properties are next to a blighted property, where it's got to be a little disheartening, but they keep doing the right thing so they're anchors for the city," Nizinski said.

"A lot of our job consists of complaints. I mean complaints, complaints, complaints. This part is very good feeling that we get from citizens that's doing the things that is very proud to see them do," said Saginaw Code Enforcement Officer James Martin.

The new grant will help make sure the winners earn bragging rights, and a little something extra.

Last year winners received gift certificates.

"Hopefully we can continue to do more and it will get better each year and hopefully the message spreads and people, it becomes contagious," Nizinksi said.

City workers will decide which of the 12 finalists win the grand prize. The winner will be announced in October.