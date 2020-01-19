Financial expert explains how the SECURE Act is changing retirement

(01/19/20) - Planning your retirement may seem like something you should wait to do, but that's not how it really works.

Now, with the implementation of the SECURE Act, it may be easier for some businesses and their employees to do retirement planning.

Michael Foguth, of Foguth Financial, stopped by the ABC12 studio in Flint to explain that the Act will allow for small business owners to set up retirement plans that are less expensive and easier to administer.

He also explains how many part-time employees will be able to participate in an employer retirement plan.

