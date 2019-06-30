Financial literacy program 'Camp Millionaire' returns for year 2

(06/30/19) - Financial professional and Flint native Slyvester Tyler details 'Camp Millionaire.'

The four day camp begins July 8, and it is open to Genesee County residents between the ages of 13 and 17-years-old.

The camp will take place at 2101 Mill Road (Empowered Believers) in Flint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

You can register for free by calling 810-447-3417.

Students will learn about credit, stocks, entrepreneurship and more.

You can learn more by checking out the Fix My Finance website.