Find unique gifts for your sweetheart at Valentine's Mini Market in Flint

(02/08/20) - How about a unique gift for your sweetie this Valentine's Day?

The 6th Annual Flint Handmade Valentine's Mini Market is happening Feb. 8.

Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flint Farmer's Market.

Flint Handmade founder Crystal Pepperdine stopped by the ABC12 studio to showcase some of the unique goods made by local artisans.

VENDOR LIST:

Allora Art and Design

Angelic Soaps and Gifts

Flint Candle Company

Flint Handmade Artisan Gift Shop

Olive and Indio

Artist ph Bailey

The Muddy Buddy Boys

