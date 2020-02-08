Find unique gifts for your sweetheart at Valentine's Mini Market in Flint

FLINT (WJRT) - (02/08/20) - How about a unique gift for your sweetie this Valentine's Day?
The 6th Annual Flint Handmade Valentine's Mini Market is happening Feb. 8.
Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flint Farmer's Market.
Flint Handmade founder Crystal Pepperdine stopped by the ABC12 studio to showcase some of the unique goods made by local artisans.
VENDOR LIST:
Allora Art and Design
Angelic Soaps and Gifts
Flint Candle Company
Flint Handmade Artisan Gift Shop
Olive and Indio
Artist ph Bailey
The Muddy Buddy Boys