Find unique gifts for your sweetheart at Valentine's Mini Market in Flint

By  | 
Posted:

FLINT (WJRT) - (02/08/20) - How about a unique gift for your sweetie this Valentine's Day?

The 6th Annual Flint Handmade Valentine's Mini Market is happening Feb. 8.

Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flint Farmer's Market.

Flint Handmade founder Crystal Pepperdine stopped by the ABC12 studio to showcase some of the unique goods made by local artisans.

VENDOR LIST:
Allora Art and Design
Angelic Soaps and Gifts
Flint Candle Company
Flint Handmade Artisan Gift Shop
Olive and Indio
Artist ph Bailey
The Muddy Buddy Boys

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus