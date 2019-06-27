Finding Fix: Fallen Michigan State Police K-9 back to guarding post

(6/27/2019) - The life of Michigan State Police K-9 dog Fix took as many turns as the fate of his remains in death.

K-9 Fix got a new resting place after Michigan State Police officials spent seven years trying to find his remains.

Fix got hit by a snow plow, helped catch an escaped prisoner on 9/11 and got removed from duty in controversy because he bit the prisoner during the arrest. He died in 2003.

When Fix's brothers and sisters in blue went to move his remains to the new Michigan State Police Tri Cities Post, the task became as difficult for them as he made life for criminals in Mid-Michigan.

"He was a tough dog right away," said Joe LaBelle, who was Fix's trainer and handler.

Fix nearly lost his career -- and his life -- after he got hit by the blade of a snowplow in 1999. LaBelle said the accident left the K-9 with a broken leg.

He defied the odds and not only lived, but became a valued member of the state police helping the Emergency Services Team on a number of calls.

"I can attest to the fact that he probably saved some of us from potential serious injury or death," said retired trooper Rudi Nitschmann, who worked alongside Fix on the Emergency Services Team.

But on the day of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Fix's police career took a turn. LaBelle and Fix were called to Saginaw Township that Tuesday morning after a prisoner escaped from a deputy's patrol car.

Police chased the prisoner down to the Tittabawassee River.

"The dog went after him and he had belly chains on," LaBelle said. "He started attacking the dog and the dog just grabbed him by the arm, held on to him and I went in there, pulled the dog off and a couple of other officers came in and we made the apprehension."

That escaped prisoner was John Wayne Laporte, who has been convicted of several sex crimes and will be in prison at least until 2033. But LaBelle knew Fix's work on the arrest would cause trouble.

"At the time, the policy was no bites and every time we had a bite, it was like, here we go," he said.

Fix got taken away from LaBelle because the dog was deemed too aggressive by upper management in the state police. The decision to take Fix out of service was controversial.

"He knew that he may have to pay the price for coming out and responding because the dog did what a good working K-9 does, and at times he had to bite these individuals," Nitschmann said.

Fix was placed in a Lansing kennel for about two years. While there, his old leg injury from the snowplow accident got worse and the decision was made to put him down.

"It was a very sad day," LaBelle said. "Loaded him up in my patrol car. He was all excited, wagging hit tail, thinking he was going back to work."

After being euthanized, LaBelle drove Fix's body to the now-closed Michigan State Police post in Bay City, where he was buried in November of 2003.

"The dog was a warrior and well respected in our department," LaBelle said. "He was my partner, so it's tough."

The former Bay City post closed in 2012 after the construction of the new Tri-Cities post near Freeland. That meant the body bag that Fix was buried in would have to be moved to the new post.

But there was a problem. They couldn't find it.

Many troopers watched LaBelle dig the hole in 2003, but they could not pinpoint the spot years later. A headstone that marked the location had been moved.

For the next six years or so, a little digging here, a little digging there, but no sign of Fix's remains.

"I always thought he was out fighting zombies and he jumped out of the grave, fighting zombies. But we just couldn't find him," LaBelle said.

Some of his fellow troopers and command officers contacted anyone that might have done work on the Bay City post property in case Fix was moved. They reached out to Consumers Energy, the Michigan Department of Transportation and others.

They brought an excavator to the property, but still couldn't find anything.

Then by happenstance, a Bay City Electric Light and Power employee stopped by to ask what all the digging was for. He knew exactly were to find Fix's remains because he installed an underground electric wire the searchers tried hard to avoid.

In June, nearly seven years after the search for Fix began, his remains were found not far from that wire.

"Some of our attempts to locate him, one of them, we were probably less than 18 inches away from where we located the bag," Michigan State Police Capt. Dave Simon said.

Fix is now buried in the front of the new Tri Cities post.

"He's back home," Nitschmann said. "It's a tribute to a courageous dog who served us in many applications."

They felt Fix was one of them and wouldn't rest until the dog they refer to as a warrior was in his rightful place.

"That dog sat there and guarded that old post until he's here now, and now he's guarding this post," LaBelle said.