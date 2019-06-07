Mother seeking autism resources creates her own clinic to offer support

(6/6/2019) - Thousands are diagnosed with autism each year and families work day in and day out to support them as they navigate the world.

Loretta Robinson created the Laugh & Learn autism resource center to offer the help she needed to navigate the challenges children on the spectrum present for their families.

After personally struggling as a parent of an autistic child, Lorretta Robinson is now offering support to others in the same position.

Robinson spent years teaching and helping guide children into the big world. But after her child was diagnosed with autism, she found herself searching for guidance.

"Not having someone to talk to, truly be able to get into it and understand where I'm coming from was really hard," said Robinson.

She had dozens of professionals supporting her and teaching her about adapting to life as a parent of an autistic child.

That soon lead to a new career for Robinson. She became a board certified behavior analyst, opening her own therapy clinic to help others adjust to life with autism.

"One of the big things about our clinic is were not extremely clinical. A lot of times when you walk into an ABC clinic, you'll see a bunch of tiny little rooms with a little space and a bunch of toys in it," Robinson said. "Here we have a whole bunch of play space and two clinical rooms."

The purpose is to simulate real life situations, like going to the grocery store or learning the rules of the road.

"You need to be able to handle the noise, the bigness, the colors. If I can make it so your child can dress themselves, that's another level of independence for them and for you," said Robinson.

But after personally experiencing life as a parent of an autistic child, Robinson noticed sometimes she was forgetting about herself and allowing the guilt to take over.

"I can tell you, the feelings that overcome you as a mom, it's hard," said Robinson. "A huge part of what we go through is that guilt of why does our child have a disability and sometimes just feeling overwhelmed by everything makes you feel really guilty."

She knew she wasn't alone in feeling that way. After searching for support groups, she questioned how she would find someone to share these feelings with.

"We seek out other people who are going through similar things as us in other parts of our lives, but we don't know where to find other parents in autism," said Robinson. "What do you do? Walk up to someone in the grocery store and go, 'Do you have a kid with autism? I'd like to talk to you.' There is no ability of that for people."

So she took it upon herself, creating a safe space for parents to talk about the ups and downs of life with someone on the autism spectrum.

"Just something where for that minute, that hour you're not worried. You just get to be you and you get to be a mom," Robinson said.

For her son, 21-year-old, Michael Robinson, who is on the high end of the autism spectrum, he said growing up could be hard but he knows it wasn't just a struggle for him.

"Being on the spectrum is stressful, dealing with not being able to express yourself in the way that you want to. But it's stressful as well for those who can understand you in the way that they want to," he said.

That includes his younger brother, David. He isn't alone as a sibling of someone on the autism spectrum. That's why Robinson decided to open another support group just for kids to be kids.

"People don't think about the effect that they has on the neuro-typical sibling," Robinson said. "They just don't know what to do. They don't know where to let it out."

This gives them the place to play with other kids in the same position as them. Robinson said that usually leads to a conversation and the ability to talk to someone who truly understands while they form bonds having fun,

"If we teach them that they can do that at a younger age, it will be healthier for them mentally," said Robinson.

She said that's what the goal of these meetings are -- to find understanding and support, because no one can do this alone and no one should have to.

The Laugh and Learn Clinic hosts parent clinics Monday evenings and sibling clinics Thursday evenings.

See Related Links on the right side or bottom of this story for more information.