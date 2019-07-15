Finding the best spots to watch at the Dow GLBI

(07/15/19) - After more than two years of planning the first-ever Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is underway at the Midland Country Club.

Monday was a practice day for the women competing in the Ladies Professional Golf Association tournament, with the competition officially beginning Wednesday.

Dow GLBI Executive Director Chris Chandler took some time to show ABC12 some of the best spots on the course to watch.

He expects the tee at hole one to be popular. "Go there, check out some golf, hang out for a little bit and then wander around," Chandler said.

Hole one and hole 13 are the two locations with general admission grandstands.

"Which is a par three and it overlooks 18 and the clubhouse, so you sit in that grandstand you'll see the final holes and the final finish."

Chandler expects that area, directly behind the clubhouse, to be busy on Saturday when the tournament is wrapping up. The awards presentation will take place at hole 18 as well.

With a $10 general admission ticket you can watch from the two public grandstands, enjoy the Larkin Beer Garden area, follow your favorite golfer around the course, or spend some time by your favorite hole.

Another option is an upgraded ticket for the Eat Great Hospitality Tour locations.

The Eat Great spots have great views, as well as food, beer and win from Bay, Isabella, Midland and Saginaw counties.

"When you go to Saginaw, you're eating from Saginaw restaurants. When you go to Bay, you're eating Bay restaurants and so the idea is to really highlight our community and showcase some of the great restaurants and eateries that we have in the region," Chandler explained.

Chandler said there will be plenty of volunteers around to ask for help, if you need it. "Ask anybody in a red shirt if you have any questions, but stay outside the rope lines," Chandler said. "Stay hydrated, it's going to be hot this week, bring your sunscreen, but most of all, have fun, bring the family out."

Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to learn more about the Dow GLBI mobile app and website.