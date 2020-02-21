Fire chief warns of extension cord dangers after serious garage fire

(2/21/2020) - A mid-Michigan family is dealing with the loss of nearly their entire home after it caught fire Thursday night.

Multiple crews responded. They were called in just after 7 p.m. to the house on Cold Spring Trail, off Hill Road in Grand Blanc Township.

The fire department said after several hours they finally got the fire under control. Fire Chief Robert Burdette said it started in the garage.

"There's no way anyone can stay there. It's going to be a while before they can move back in," Chief Burdette said.

This is the 3rd fire in Grand Blanc Township within the last 6 months to start in a garage. The Chief said there's one common factor.

While the cause of the fire on Cold Spring Trail isn't confirmed, the Chief is suspecting it was electrical, just like the multiple other garage fires they've responded to in the last several months.

The hidden dangers in many cases are extension cords.

"Be careful with them," he said. "They're not made for permanent use. Temporary use only. And, when they're not being used, make sure they're unplugged because they still draw power."

The Chief explained one home was destroyed in April 2019 and an extension cord in the garage is to blame.

The Electrical Safety Foundation International reports that's how about 3,300 home fires are started each year.

"Get that hardwired, have an electrician come out and physically put in new wiring for you, that's made for your home," Chief Burdette said.

Because the Chief said, extension cords -- no matter the size -- should be treated like any other tool.

"It's like taking a garden tool outside. You know, you don't leave an extension cord in your yard plugged in, you unplug it and you put it away," he said.

Chief Burdette added using a power strip is a much better option. Make sure it has a switch because that means there is a circuit breaker built in, which is an added safety feature.

Some additional reminders from the Electrical Safety Federation International:

Do not run extension cords through walls, doorways, ceilings, or floors.

If your cord is covered, heat cannot escape - which could cause a fire hazard.

Match the wattage of tools and appliances up with what the cord can handle.

Never use one that feels hot or is damaged in any way.

Another common fire hazard includes improperly storing items. Chief Burdette explained there should be 3 feet of clear space around electrical boxes, water heaters, furnaces or anything else that holds power.