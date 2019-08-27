Fire crews investigate large fuel spill along I-69, I-75, U.S. 23 and Hill Road

(8/27/2019) - Firefighters from three departments are working on a fuel spill along two freeways and a road in Genesee County.

A semi truck began leaking fuel in the area of eastbound I-69 and Hammerberg Road around noon. It was not clear what caused the fuel leak Tuesday afternoon.

The truck continued east on I-69 in Flint, south on I-75 and U.S. 23 in Flint Township and got off at Hill Road in Mundy Township.

Callers reported a stream of fuel on the roadways along the truck's path, but no lanes were closed as a result. Traffic did not appear to be affected by the spill.

The Flint City and Flint Township fire departments checked to see whether the leak posed a hazard along I-69 and I-75.

The Mundy Township Fire Department was working to contain leaking fuel where the truck parked in the 2200 block of West Hill Road, according to Genesee County 911 Central Dispatch.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Genesee County Road Commission also were investigating the situation.