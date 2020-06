(6/16/20) - A large fire damaged at least eight units at the Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex in Buena Vista Township in Saginaw County, Monday night.

Several fire departments were on scene when our reporter got there just after midnight.

ABC12 News was told the fire was put out in 30 minutes, and no one was hurt.

The American Red Cross also arrived to help those who need somewhere to stay.

