Fire departments, neighborhood groups step up patrols and rescue efforts in Genesee County

(10/30/19) - The Flint Fire Department, supporting agencies and local neighborhood watch groups are on high alert for Halloween and the night before.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton says there are normally 25 or so firefighters on duty but with the addition of firefighters from surrounding communities there will be around 60 firefighters on duty.

Jo Gorham lives on Woodrow and Vernon on Flint's east side. The 30-year resident went door to door to deliver Halloween candy to her neighbors.

"I take care of my neighborhood, but with the rain it's going to be great, and plus we've just not had any trouble. My kids around here are good kids," Gorham said.

The Flint Fire Department has called in reinforcements from Swartz Creek, Clio, Mundy Township, Mount Morris, Linden and Genesee Township who will be manning Flint fire stations right along with Flint firefighters.

"A normal situation we could probably work two fires at one time without requesting mutual aid, but today we'll be able to handle anywhere from four to five fires at one time," Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said.

Matthew Smith is the president of Genesee County Neighborhood Watch and also a Davison school board official. He says the group is comprised of 13,000 subscribers linked on a Facebook community page.

The watch group will have rover units and captains within each municipality in the county. He says the volunteers have been trained and should report whatever they find suspicious directly to law enforcement immediately.

"The Genesee County Neighborhood Watch is putting emphasis on October 30th and 31st. Not only do we want to make sure kids make it home safe on Halloween night but we want to work to reduce things like arson fires on devil's night, October 30th," Smith said.

That includes looking out for thousands of excited little children who will be running around the neighborhood.

"We want to make sure the drivers are going slow, extra slow. We want to make sure the children are in their costumes but they also have lights, flashlights, some kind of visibility for other people to see," Anoopa Todd, vice president of Genesee County Neighborhood Watch.

Barton says you may even see one of the city's four new fire trucks out in the community for the first time after firefighters have had a chance to properly train on them. As for residents, he has this advice:

"With us we usually talk to the residents and tell them to keep their porch lights on. Light up your neighborhood. If you light up your neighborhood people are less likely to commit crime," Barton said.

He says it's best to call 911 if you see someone going into a vacant home looking suspicious.