Montrose man found dead after mobile home fire

(1/25/2020) - An Montrose man was found dead after a fire inside his home Friday night.

Montrose Fire Department Chief George Taylor says the fire stayed inside one room inside a mobile home at the corner of Virginia and Joan drives.

Taylor says the man was at the opposite end from the fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

The chief and the fire marshal will further investigate the cause on Monday.

Firefighters in Mt. Morris Township are asking for prayers for their fellow firefighters in Montrose and the family involved in the fire.

ABC12 will provide updates as more details are released Saturday.

