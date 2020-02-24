Firearms instructor, student injured in accidental shooting

(2/24/2020) - A firearms instructor and one his students received non-life-threatening injuries from an accidental shooting in Saginaw County on Sunday.

The 47-year-old man was teaching a 25-year-old woman and 23-year-old man how to use a handgun in the 19000 block of Chapin Road around 4:10 p.m. when the gun jammed.

The instructor from Midland was trying to clear the jam when the gun went off. The instructor received a gunshot wound to his hand while four fragments of that bullet hit the woman from Saginaw in the abdomen.

The male student from Birch Run was not injured.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injures. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office was still investigating the incident Monday.