Firefighter suffers medical emergency on call; chief credited with getting him help

(12/18/19) -- A Vernon Township firefighter found himself in the middle of his own medical emergency during a call last weekend.

Captain Anthony Karhoff was paged out for a carbon monoxide call Friday night.

"We started to investigate the situation by looking at the CO and smoke detectors in the house and I started feeling kind of uncomfortable, sick to my stomach and nauseous," Karhoff said.

Karhoff knew something wasn't right so he stepped outside to take a breather and gather himself. His symptoms end up worsening, he has trouble sitting up, talking and breathing.

"All I could think about was my loved ones, everyone at home, the guys and stuff, but at the same time, being a firefighter, we have pride in ourselves and we don't want to ask for help," he said.

Karhoff ends up radioing a call to his chief.

"I don't remember exactly everything that happened. I know bits and pieces but the thing that really stuck out to me the most is his voice saying stay awake, stay awake, keep talking to me."

Chief Bill Hart wasted no time.

"That's when I got right on the horn and I callde dispatch and I need an ambulance right away," Chief Hart said.

Hart has worked with Karhoff for 15 years. He says a lot has happened in that time frame, but nothing like this.

"I just did the protocol in my mind to make sure my firefighters and my guys are okay," Hart said.

Protocol, that very well may have saved Karhoff's life.

"I look up to that man like he's my father. I mean he's family," Karhoff said.

After a several hour stay at McLaren hospital and 6 bags of fluids, doctors determined Karhoff had an allergic reaction to a scent in the home. It was not carbon monoxide.

"We break just as everyone else breaks," Karhoff added.

But just because something is broken, doesn't mean it can't be fixed.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it."