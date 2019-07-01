Firefighters: Keeping doors closed saved Frankenmuth family's home

(7/1/2019) - Frankenmuth firefighters say closed doors made a big difference in keeping a family and their home safe Sunday night.

Crews quickly extinguished a garage fire on Frank Road. The Frankenmuth Fire Department says because a door was closed, there was no significant damage to the inside of the home.

Research from the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute shows it's crucial for residents to make sure doors are closed before going to sleep. That will help stop a fire from growing and spreading, and also keep heat and smoke out.