(12/17/19) - Firefighters put out a house fire in Mundy Township Monday night.

Calls came in around 6:30 pm about the fire on Maple Avenue between Van Slyke and Fenton Roads.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the roof.

Neighbors say several fire departments were called out, and they were able to put the out the fire just after 10 pm.

No word yet on what caused the fire.