Firefighters offer hands-on fire extinguisher training

(07/23/19) - It's a situation any one of us could face, but have you actually used a fire extinguisher?

The Hampton Township Fire Department is working to make sure community members get a chance to use one before they're faced with an emergency.

Fire Chief Chad Erndt wants everyone to remember the acronym P.A.S.S.

"Pull the pin. Aim the nozzle. Squeeze the trigger, and sweep the fire out," Chief Erndt said.

Tuesday for 12 hours firefighters opened their doors to give people a chance to use a fire extinguisher with the professionals.

He truly wants to reach children. "Cause nine times out of ten, who's home," Erndt asked.

But Chief Erndt said fire safety and fire extinguisher use is about more than knowing how to P.A.S.S.

"If I were to ask you where yours are they'd be in the kitchen, garage, basement. Do you have one in your basement," he asked.

Erndt said most people don't have one in their bedroom. Now they're trying to change the mindset about where the potentially life-saving tools are kept.

"Put one in your bedroom, put one in the basement. You know if you have one in the kitchen, don't put it next to the stove, you know. And if you have it in the garage, put it at the back of the garage so you can work your way out," Chief Erndt said.

He said the reason is simple. "Put it in your bedroom and that way you can get to your kids and you can get out of the house."

Keep in mind a window may be the fastest route out. "It works really well for breaking glass. You can clean a window out to crawl out," he explained.

Chief Erndt said once a year you need to turn a fire extinguisher upside down and slap it. "What that does is break the powder loose."

He said it will work more efficiently if the powder has not collected on the bottom.

And keep in mind, they do have expiration dates.

If you have other questions your local fire department can help.

Call the Hampton Township Fire Department at 989-895-8811 if you'd like to learn more. The device used for the education about fire extinguishers was on loan from the Bay County Fire Academy.