Firefighters pitch in to help assistant chief who needs lung transplant

(5/27/2019) - Since 1984 Frank Hatton has served his Argentine Township community. He quickly rose up in the ranks of the Argentine Township Fire Department, now serving as the Assistant Fire Chief.

"Frank, he's almost a father figure in a lot of ways to a lot of people," Chief Matt Lafferty said.

That's just one of many reasons why Lafferty explained it was a no-brainer to step up and support Hatton. He was diagnosed last August with pulmonary fibrosis.

"This is our chance to give back to him," Lafferty said.

The disease makes it difficult to breathe, as the lung tissue scars. Lafferty said it's like his whole body is now stiff. Hatton needs a lung transplant to survive.

"And, we're hoping he's the next call," Lafferty said.

But, that call will come from a hospital in Grand Rapids, about 100 miles away.

"So, it's definitely a trip, you know. When he gets that phone call, he has a time frame to get there. So, we have a trickle down list, if you know, if he needs somebody to drive him," Lafferty said. "There's somebody there 24/7 that's gonna be with him."

Lafferty started a fundraising page to help cover travel expenses, the cost of re-locating his family to Grand Rapids and medical bills that are already piling up.

"Just the medications that -- it'll basically be an annual cost equivalent to buying a new car every year for the rest of his life. And, that's with the insurance even. So, this definitely is going to make an impact," he said.

Lafferty added they miss him already at each call and know Hatton misses the work; but he's staying positive.

"Its tough, but he's a tough guy. So he's got it," Lafferty said.

A couple thousand dollars has already been raised for Hatton. Lafferty is grateful for the support.

