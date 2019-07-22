Firefighters respond to 12th fire at Genesee Forest Estate mobile Park

(07/22/19)- Another fire---at mobile home park that has seen at least 10 trailers burn just this month.

"First of July within four days, there was 9 fires," said Flint resident, Dawn Hughy

8 of them on the same street Dawn Hughy lives on-- in the Genesee Forest Estates mobile home park in Flint.

"The other one happened behind my street," Hughy said.

Close enough to keep her up at night-- worried her home could be next.

Her nightmare became a reality, Monday.

When she says her trailer home was set on fire in the middle of the day.

"My sister called and said there's a trailer on fire over there. My cousin pulled it up, because we had missed the early part of the news-- she pulled it up online and you saw that it was yours? And I saw it was mine," Hughy said.

Michigan State Police say they are investigating at least six intentionally set fires in Genesee Forest since early July.

Hughy-- who says other than the things she took with her last night to stay with friends after her home was broken into-she has lost everything,

"I was getting out, Yesterday, I got out things that meant something to me. Things that were my parents. Today I got out clothing and things for my cats. Things that would be in cars. I still had furniture winter clothes, other stuff in there, so it's lost," Hughy said.

Police have not said if the fire at Hughy's home was intentionally set.

Michigan State Police along with the Flint Fire Department and Flint Police are working together on this investigation.

