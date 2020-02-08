Firefighters respond to Frankenmuth restaurant early Saturday morning

(02/08/20) - A kitchen fire broke out at a restaurant in downtown Frankenmuth on Main Street.

Frankenmuth Fire Chief Phillip Kerns says a worker inside T. Dubs was in early this morning getting ready for the day when he stepped away for a second and returned to find the kitchen filled with smoke.

The building's firewall stopped the fire from spreading further in to town.

The chief says there's heavy smoke damage in both the T. Dubs and taffy shop located in the same building.

It's unknown when they'll be open again.