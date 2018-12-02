Firefighters warn against hoarding following overnight fire in Davison

(12/02/18) - Davison Township fire officials say hoarding is partly to blame for an overnight fire .

Davison, Burton and Atlas Township firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. to a house in the 7000 block of Lapeer Road.

Several boxes could be seen piled high in the garage. Fire officials didn't elaborate on what else was found inside the home.

Fire Captain Brian Flewelling says the hoarding is not only a danger to the people who live there but firefighters, too.

"I would obviously encourage anyone that knows a friend or relative that lives like a hoarder - encourage them to seek help and clean it up -because it's very dangerous for the occupants and for us," said Brian Flewelling, Davison Fire Captain. "If we get in there to go get you, we may not be able to get back out."

Flewelling says no one was inside the home when the fire department responded and no firefighters were hurt. Firefighters didn't leave the scene until approximately 7:45 a.m.

It wasn't immediately known where inside the home the fire began.