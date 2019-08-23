Fireworks explosion injures 3 in Saginaw County, man facing several charges

(8/23/2019) - Police say an attempt to throw fireworks out of a car ended with several criminal charges against a Saginaw man.

Louis Jones Jr., 28, is accused of a throwing lit fireworks from a car in the early morning hours of July 21 in the Hemlock area. One landed back in the car, causing an explosion.

Jones and the three passengers were injured, including a woman who received severe burns on her legs.

He is charged with possessing bombs with unlawful intent causing serious bodily impairment, among other felonies.