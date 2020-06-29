Fireworks sales boom in Mid-Michigan because of COVID-19 pandemic

(6/29/2020) - Fireworks sales are booming across Mid-Michigan after the cancellation of several firework shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Schramke, the owner of Night Flight Fireworks in Bridgeport, said that fireworks sales are up 30 to 40 percent from last year.

"Sales have increased quite a bit this year because of a lot of the municipalities aren't having fireworks so people still want to continue to do fireworks," Schramke said. "So, they are having their own backyard shows with their families."

In the past few weeks, the 4th of July shows in Bay City, Saginaw, and Flint have all been cancelled.

Schramke said that sales in his store have been high and will continue to be high through the 4th of July holiday.

However, during the pandemic, Schramke said that he has had some difficulty in getting fireworks in stock.

"There has been a shortage of fireworks because of shipping concerns with COVID," he said. "It tied up a lot of shipping so product is actually really short this year."

Schramke said that he is working with suppliers to make sure that his store's shelves can remain full through the holiday.

"We continue to try to find stock, wherever it's available," he said. "We deal with Michigan companies only as far as doing our importing and bringing fireworks in."

With many people potentially choosing to launch fireworks on their own for the first time this year, Schramke said that each buyer is given a rundown on safety procedures they should follow.

"Usually the people that don't buy fireworks on a usual basis, we'll tell you," Schramke said. "We'll kind of go over safety things with them and give them some direction on what to do."

Schramke said that any time people launch fireworks, they should always have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby. People should also watch their young children closely if they have sparklers.

Night Flight Fireworks is open each day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The store is located off Dixie Highway in Bridgeport near I-75.

In Michigan, fireworks can be legally set off from June 29 through July 4 until 11:45 p.m. each night. Violators of this law could be fined $1,000.

It is recommended that you check for any possible local ordinances as well.