Firing up the test kitchen: Are ship-to-your-home meal kits worth it?

(2/16/20) - We're all busy. Most would agree, a trip to the grocery store is rarely enjoyable. And even making an online shopping order for pick up can be time-consuming.

ABC12's Matt Barbour looks into meal kits, shipped right to your home, to see if they're more cost-effective.

For this trial run, I chose to sample the two most popular meal kit services available: Blue Apron and Hello Fresh.

Step one is sifting through the plans online to see what works best for you. To keep it simple, I picked to receive three recipes a week from each service. Each meal has enough for two servings. And there are plenty of options to choose from. Both services ringing in right at $60.

On the menu from Hello Fresh: Pork Gouda Burgers with caramelized siracha onion and potato wedges. I liked that Hello Fresh puts all your ingredients in one bag.

There's a step-by-step guide that includes prep time and cook time.

A few minutes in, and I'm already cheating.

"Look at what I'm getting! I'm getting tiny little pieces! Okay, I'm going to veto the lime zesting, because I don't know how crucial this is to the final product," I said, attempting to zest a lime.

At first, I was intimidated by all the steps, but started to find my groove, and started to feel like a professional chef.

The menu card said it'd take 10 minutes for prep and 30 minutes to cook. It took me 15 more minutes longer than estimated.

But as for the final product?

"That's good. I would say that's restaurant quality," as I bite into the burger.

On the menu for Blue Apron: Italian Pork Sausage and broccoli pasta with fried sage.

Blue Apron also gives you a card with step-by-step instructions.

A quick observation about both meal services, as I dig into the ingredients, "I do feel like between all the boxes and all the bags, it's just a lot of waste, really."

With both meal services, prepare to do a lot of chopping for prep work and expand your culinary palate.

"I'll be honest, I've never, I don't think I've really cooked with fresh sage like this in my life."

As with Hello Fresh, the Blue Apron meal took me closer to 50 minutes to prepare and cook, the card said 20 to 30 minutes without prep time. But I'm told I'm a slow chopper.

The finished dish was worth it: "That's really good with the spicy sausage and the cream. Bon apetite!"

In my opinion, the Blue Apron meals err on the "fancier" side.

And a quick side note, I went on to test several other meals from each service after recording this segment and got faster and more confident in the kitchen.

Now to compare buying all the ingredients in the store.

The great thing about the meal kits, every ingredient is already measured out, so you'll probably have to buy more than what you need at the store when it comes to things heavy whipping cream, rice vinegar, or butter.

Or, when it comes to buying ingredients like pasta, you'll have enough to make two more servings than the recipe.

I added up all the ingredients needed for the six meals, buying store brand.

In the case of the Italian pork pasta meal, it cost $15.47 for all the ingredients at the store, versus $20 with Blue Apron. But for a miso-butter shrimp meal I later cooked, it would cost $34.57 in store, versus the $20 with Blue Apron. I had to spend almost $6 for fancy ingredients like miso paste and sesame seeds. For Blue Apron's steak and veggies it would cost $27.76 at the store, versus the $20 for the kit.

Overall, Blue Apron was almost $18 cheaper than the store, but again, you're buying stuff like honey that you'd be able to use again.

As for the Hello Fresh pork burgers? Ingredients in the store come in at $19.96, a practical tie with the $20 meal kit cost. A parmesan-crusted chicken dish was $19.38, another tie. And beef tostadas costs $21.74 in the store, about $2 more than the kit.

In this case, it cost about the same to go shopping at the store or use Hello Fresh.

Bottom line, it boils down to what means more to you, saving time or money. And keep in mind, with these meals, there are usually no leftovers!

Other factors to consider: Most meal kit services offer a discount when you first sign up and discount codes to share with friends. We tested what a "normal" week would cost without discounts.

And as consumer experts point out, you'll still have to make trips to the grocery store in addition to buying the meal kits. It really comes down to what's in your budget!

