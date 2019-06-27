Firkin Food Truck Festival vendors prepare for visitors Thursday evening

(6/27/2019) - Fresh ice cream, fried chicken and buttered noodles are just some of the good eats that will be at the first Firkin Food Truck Festival of the season in Birch Run on Thursday.

"What we wanted to do is just provide an opportunity for people in the community to get out and just enjoy some food from all over the Great Lakes Bay Region," said event manager Marcus Cooper said.

A lengthy list of vendors is expected to be at the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center from 5 to 9 p.m.

"This is a great opportunity for us to take our ice cream out to the masses,” said Jennifer McDermott, who owns Cops & Robbers Ice Cream.

This is the Firkin festival’s second year. It happens on last Thursday of May, June, July and August. Cooper is confident the turnout will be bigger this summer.

"It feels good, just knowing that everyone is coming out and enjoying themselves, seeing the smile on their face and also having something for everyone of all ages,” he said.

Not only will many people come out and enjoy some good food, but this allows vendors to build connections with each other.

"We sample each other's food, which is great because all of us are foodies in the business so we get to appreciate their product,” said Kim Ramirez, the hospitality manager for Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Castle Shops.

The next Firkin Food Truck Festival is scheduled for July 25.