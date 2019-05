(05/26/19) - The mastermind behind Beats x Beer brings you another fun event that the whole family can enjoy: Beats x BBQ.

Aside from music and barbecue, expect a skateboard demonstration and car and bike show!

The free event is happening from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Brush Park in downtown Flint. You are asked to RSVP.

